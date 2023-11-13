Second phase of Tianjin LNG terminal starts operation

The second phase of the Tianjin liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal has gone into operation, China’s National Pipeline Network Group said in a statement on Monday.

The second phase of the project has an annual gas transmission capacity of 30 billion cubic metres.

Alongside the new station, additional gasification equipment and storage tanks will increase the project’s gasification capacity to 29 million cubic metres per day, while a new storage tank will increase its storage capacity to 420 million cubic metres.

The Tianjin LNG terminal is the largest LNG receiving station in the country, and the largest export base for the commodity in north China, according to the statement.

