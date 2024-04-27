Secure Intermodal Data Practices through the SPEAR Approach

Like so many industries, the intermodal transportation sector runs on data. Clear, accurate and up-to-date information informs the strategies and business decisions of terminal operators and port authorities. The digital age gives us different methods to gather and track this data, including direct data feeds and data scraping.

Data scraping involves extracting information from websites using an automated tool. Even though the practice is widespread, data scraping introduces several issues, including potential legal and ethical problems and degraded or out-of-date information.

This is what makes the SPEAR approach valuable to intermodal transportation. Data scraping presents both legal and logistical threats to transportation networks. The SPEAR approach is a comprehensive method to address these threats and ensure that each network stakeholder is operating with the most accurate and timely data and that supply chains are running at peak efficiency.

The Perils of Data Scraping

In the intermodal industry, data scraping typically entails the unauthorized extraction of capacity, schedule and pricing data. This has become a common practice—it’s a quick, low-cost method to gather data. However, data scraping introduces logistical and ethical complications into supply chain systems that must run on maximum efficiency.

Companies engaging in data scraping face myriad potential issues, including legal complications, data quality and reliability concerns, technical challenges, scalability limitations and security risks. Unauthorized data scraping often breaches terms of service and violates data privacy regulations, exposing companies to legal repercussions.

Beyond introducing legal issues, scraped data can be inaccurate and out-of-date. Online platforms constantly update, which means that scraping tools must also be updated and maintained, adding ongoing costs. The sheer scale of data also exposes data scrapers to exponential cybersecurity threats.

Countering the Threats of Data Scraping

Data scraping poses threats to companies whose data is being extracted. Defending against such threats can be costly and time-consuming. Tools like reCAPTCHA and bot detection algorithms help mitigate data scraping, but they have drawbacks. They are far from 100 percent effective, and they often degrade valid users’ experience.

Ultimately, mitigation strategies fail to address the fundamental problem of data scraping. This is what makes the SPEAR approach so important. It is a comprehensive method that addresses the specific data-management needs of individual companies in a larger ecosystem.

The SPEAR Approach

The SPEAR approach encompasses five core principles: Strategize, Partner, Evaluate, Achieve and Refine. These principles serve as guiding pillars for organizations seeking to leverage data effectively and ethically to enhance operational efficiency and achieve business objectives.

Strategize: The initial phase helps companies analyze their business problems related to data. This in-depth analysis should foster a broad understanding of data gaps within current processes. Where might opportunities for improvement exist?

Partner: The next step forges symbiotic partnerships within the broader intermodal ecosystem. These partnerships with other stakeholders will bridge data gaps with data sharing. The goal of this stage is for all parties to thrive.

Evaluate: Once partnerships are formed, stakeholders should continually assess the effects of data collaboration. By approaching such an assessment with flexibility and adaptability, stakeholders can identify and exploit opportunities for growth.

Achieve: Once partnerships have been established and the ecosystem evaluated, this stage yields the culmination of the collective effort. Decisions are now made confidently, with clean data. Operations move efficiently, increasing the value for all stakeholders.

Refine: This stage is based on continual improvement, focusing on data quality and searching for ways to further improve efficiency.

Leveraging Direct Data Feeds with the SPEAR Approach

As a more ethical and reliable alternative to data scraping, direct data feeds are authorized data channels that give the intermodal industry secure and efficient means of sharing data. They offer stakeholders a forward-thinking approach to data acquisition.

Direct data feeds—typically gathered through APIs from websites and data platforms—ensure legal compliance and reduce the risks that come with unauthorized data usage. These feeds provide users with continuously updated data for precise reporting. This ensures that stakeholders receive real-time updates as data changes and are protected against unauthorized breaches. Direct data feeds are more compliant with ethical and legal standards, are more reliable and are easier to maintain than scraping tools.

It’s now up to stakeholders to acknowledge the shortcomings of data scraping and to foster a culture that prioritizes collaboration and transparency in data management. Adopting the SPEAR approach can ensure long-term efficiency and legal compliance by creating a transparent, ethical data-sharing ecosystem.

Niraj Bhatt is Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Advent eModal (AeM), the world’s largest port community provider. In this role, Niraj is responsible for advancing the company’s technical and digital capabilities, including cybersecurity and infrastructure, and accelerating the company’s growth and evolution as a leader in the intermodal industry. He also brings more than 20 years of technology leadership, consulting and entrepreneurial experience. Niraj has held several senior technology leadership roles at Docker, Cognizant and Xerox, where he worked closely with the C-Suite to deliver strategic business outcomes. Niraj graduated from Visvesvaraya Technological University with a degree in engineering specializing in information science. He is a recipient of the CIO 100 award and a top-rated speaker at industry events.

Source: By Niraj Bhatt, Senior Vice President of Technology & Innovation, Advent eModal