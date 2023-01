Security of port in northeastern Brazil is reinforced after invasion threat, says oil workers union

Brazilian oil workers union FUP said on Wednesday that intelligence staff at state-run Petrobras is aware of a potential plan to invade its Transpetro terminal located in the Maceio port in northeast Brazil.

The security team at the port was reinforced and the military police are working on the site, it said in a statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Chris Reese)