Sedna Acquires Nordic IT, Advancing Maritime Communication Leadership

Sedna, a leader in communication technology for global trade, announces the acquisition of Nordic IT, a pioneering provider of maritime email solutions. This move reinforces email’s position as the primary protocol in maritime, while advancing Sedna’s delivery of AI-powered, connected solutions for the industry.

The acquisition expands Sedna’s customer portfolio to over 500 companies, cementing its position as a leader in maritime communications technology

Strategic leadership appointments in Copenhagen and Singapore strengthen Sedna’s regional presence, with industry veterans Jacob Koch Blicher and Travis Monson heading operations in Europe and Middle East, and Asia Pacific respectively

Sedna commits to supporting the reMARK, reMARK Cloud, and MARK5 platforms for Nordic IT’s established maritime client base while providing a pathway to future innovations

Empowering Maritime Communication Through Data-Driven Innovation

“The maritime industry runs on conversations – they’re how we solve problems, seize opportunities, and manage risks,” said Bill Dobie, Founder and CEO of Sedna. “By connecting these conversations with data from internal and external systems, we can help companies act faster and make better decisions. Email remains the open, enduring network where critical business happens, processing over 300 billion messages daily.”

Aligned to Sedna’s mission, Nordic IT has long recognised email’s essential role as a network that underpins the complexity of maritime. “By bringing Nordic IT into our organisation, we’re combining decades of maritime expertise with next-generation technology. This will further our ability to transform email into an intelligent platform tailor made for the industry,” adds Dobie.

The acquisition takes Sedna’s customer base to over 500 of the market leading Commodity and Supply Chain organisations, reinforcing its position in communication technology for global trade. Nordic IT customers will experience uninterrupted service and support of their reMARK, reMARK Cloud, and MARK5 platforms, while gaining access to Sedna’s innovative AI capabilities—all with the highest standards of data integrity and privacy.

Martin Hvass Mørup, who since 2021 has led Nordic IT and strengthened its position as a trusted leader in maritime email solutions, will continue as Strategic Advisor to Sedna’s Managing Director for Europe and the Middle East. “We thank Martin for building Nordic IT into a cornerstone of maritime communication and for his commitment to a carefully planned handover that preserves this important legacy,” said Dobie.

Strategic Regional Leadership

Leigh Steed-Middleton, President of Sedna, announced two key leadership appointments that reinforce the company’s commitment to maritime excellence and customer-centric innovation:

Jacob Koch Blicher joins Sedna as Managing Director for Europe and Middle East, based in Copenhagen. With two decades of shipping expertise and an early advocate of Sedna’s solutions at Norden, Jacob brings a powerful combination of maritime knowledge and digital transformation experience. His proven track record in building relationships across regions and driving innovation will be invaluable as we expand our European and Middle Eastern operations.

Travis Monson will expand his role as Managing Director of Asia Pacific, overseeing the integration of Nordic IT’s dynamic Singapore operations into Sedna’s established presence in the region. Travis, an early customer, investor and leader in Sedna with decades of maritime experience, will collaborate closely with Andy Neo, Nordic IT’s respected Singapore leader, to expand their successful operations across the region.

“These appointments reflect how important strategic maritime expertise has become to our regional leadership,” said Steed-Middleton. “As our reach in the industry grows, having leaders with deep shipping experience running our regional hubs ensures we truly understand and serve the complex needs of maritime organisations.”

Source: Sedna