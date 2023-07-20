Sedna announces additional $42m investment advancing its data-driven platform for maritime

Sedna, the data-driven communication platform launched to harness the power of email and drive maritime profitability, today announces $42 million in additional investment from global software investor, Insight Partners. Investment was provided by Insight Partners with participation from GK Goh Ventures, who led Sedna’s seed round in 2017.

The investment advances Sedna’s plans to expand its platform and develop new solutions to advance its vision of making trade go faster. This includes supporting the development and launch of new and enhanced features—like AI and data science tools—and establishing new partnerships with other digital maritime leaders to integrate the email inbox with existing systems of record and bring important data under one roof. Together, the new product features and tech collaborations enabled by the increased funding will support individuals and teams to better automate processes, minimise risk, speed up decision-making and, ultimately, drive commercial success in Sedna-supported maritime companies.

“This additional funding provided by Insight Partners will pave the way in helping fill this ‘communication to action gap’ and create a connected, intelligent approach to make trade go faster. The increased investment comes at a critical time as the shipping industry undergoes a quantum leap in the way it conducts its operations as a result of the fast-evolving pandemic, geopolitical tensions, climate change and the impact of AI,” said Bill Dobie, Founder and CEO of Sedna. “We’re excited to continue to work with Insight’s great leadership across its technology portfolio companies and are grateful for their visionary contribution to our work.”

“With ninety percent of everything we buy transported via our oceans, the maritime industry is the bedrock of global trade and the world economy. Yet, despite its pivotal role in society, the ocean freight supply chain continues to operate using out-of-date email solutions leading to high email volume and difficulty in finding key information which limits business performance and profitability. Sedna’s technology is solving for this problem,” said Peter Segall, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Bill and Sedna as they continue to grow and scale up.”

Founded in 2017, Sedna launched to reduce present email challenges—like inbox overload, lost data, and siloed operations—and instead provide a solution which serves as a multipurpose workspace fit for the maritime supply chain by exposing the hidden value within email.

Purpose-built to move the sector away from their more traditional methods of communication, Sedna is already supporting leading shipping and logistics companies on their digitalisation journeys. For example, thousands of professionals worldwide at Bunge, FedNav, Glencore, Oldendorff, NORDEN, OMV, Stena Bulk, MOL Chemical Tankers and many more leading companies are today using Sedna to share and action key data to advance the rapid flow of goods around the world.

Today’s additional funding and $44 million previously raised takes the total investment in Sedna to $86 million to date. Other investors providing funding in previous rounds include Stride.VC, Chalfen Ventures and SAP.iO.

Source: Sedna