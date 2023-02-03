SEDNA appoints maritime executive Travis Monson as Head of Asia-Pacific Office

Former Monson Agencies CEO, Director, and Board Member joins SEDNA’s Asia-Pacific Team, based in Singapore, to expand SEDNA’s customer and partner base across the region.

Monson: “Our goal across 2023 and beyond is to take digitisation within shipping and the broader supply chain to the next level.”

SEDNA customers with bases in Asia-Pacific already include AAL Shipping, Bunge, DS Norden, MOL Chemical Tankers, Stena Bulk, Wallem Group, Western Bulk, and more.

SEDNA, the powerful email providing an all-in-one workspace that connects to maritime and other business-critical apps for faster, more efficient working, today announces the appointment of leading maritime executive, Travis Monson, as Head of SEDNA’s Asia-Pacific Office. The appointment will advance SEDNA’s plans to further scale up its work in the region.

Monson is an international shipping expert, having previously held various roles in Monson Agency Australia, one of the leading Australian global shipping agency companies, serving as CEO, Director, and Board Member. He was also critical to the founding of SEDNA, launched in 2017, and played a key role in the initiation of both the product and company through to last year.

Monson now joins SEDNA’s Asia-Pacific office, based in Singapore, to drive new business development across the region and provide businesses with an enhanced email solution to save time, streamline decision-making and drive better outcomes. Such time and resource savings are of particular importance within the current economic climate as companies look inwards to identify how they can improve efficiencies within their organisation.

Bill Dobie, CEO of SEDNA, said: “Amid the backdrop of a global economic downturn and challenges emerging as we come out of the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asia-Pacific region continues to dominate many aspects of the global supply chain. At the same time, many businesses operating within this space are now looking to harness the latest digital technologies to drive greater efficiencies within day-to-day and longer-term business operations.

“Having been critical to the initial launch of SEDNA, I am today delighted to welcome Travis Monson back to the SEDNA Team, where we can use his stellar experience and understanding of this crucial sector to build our customer base and support shipping companies across the Asia-Pacific region as they make the switch to digital.”

Newly appointed Head of SEDNA Asia-Pacific, Travis Monson, said: “As the maritime and logistics sector continue to boldly tackle challenges and disruptions to their modus operandi, it’s critical that we use this time to showcase what SEDNA has to offer to get the industry back to a ‘new normal’.

“Our goal across 2023 and beyond is to take digitisation within shipping and the broader supply chain to the next level, making sure that businesses can capitalise on SEDNA’s great features to enable teams to work faster and use email to their competitive advantage.”

In his new role, Monson will also focus on advancing partnerships with existing SEDNA customers and partners.

Given the fast-paced and high-volume nature of their work—alongside the recent incorporation of digital tools to replace more traditional methods—SEDNA’s users to date primarily operate within the maritime and logistics sectors, although the ‘email problem’ is recognised across all industries.

SEDNA’s current maritime and logistics customers with Headquarters or major offices operating across the region include: AmSpec CR COX, Ardmore Shipping (Asia) Pte. Ltd., Austral Asia Line Pte. Ltd. (AAL), Bunge Asia Pte. Ltd, BW LPG, DS Norden, Golden Ocean Management AS, MOL Chemical Tankers, M/s Ravindra K. Reshamwala, Stena Bulk Ab, Wallem Group, Western Bulk Pte Ltd, and more.

Through innovative features like automatic email tagging, integration with business-critical apps, and powerful search and shared inboxes, customers using SEDNA report saving up to two hours per employee per day – critical time to instead spend on tasks that may require more skill and expertise, therefore improving business performance and competitive advantage. Last week SEDNA launched a set of new features to its platform, including artificial intelligence tools to automate manual and repetitive work tasks and further improve business performance.

In addition to its strong customer base, SEDNA holds a number of leading and valuable partnerships in the region. This includes operating as a member of the Singapore Shipping Association and upcoming attendance at Sea Asia as part of Singapore Maritime Week in April 2023. Digital maritime solutions Veson IMOS and AXSMarine, who both hold offices in Singapore, are also accessible as third-party integrations within the SEDNA platform.

