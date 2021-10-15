SEDNA partners with Dataloy Systems to drive productivity across the maritime sector

SEDNA, the intelligent communications system for the world’s leading shipping organisations and high-performance teams, launches its latest integration with Dataloy Systems, the leading provider of technologically advanced and integrated maritime software for end-to-end voyage management. This latest integration between Sedna and Dataloy Systems is the latest milestone in the two businesses’ extended relationship, enabling users to work smarter and faster by automating the organisation and routing of email messages.

Through the SEDNA Dataloy VMS integration, SEDNA Job References will be automatically synced with and updated based on Dataloy voyages, time charters and user assignments. This will be achieved through SEDNA’s automated tags, which enables users to filter their inbox to view only messages tagged with voyages and time charters they are assigned to, or only the messages for a specific fixture or vessel. This dramatically reduces noise, errors and missed messages.

Lakshmi Baskaran, Vice President of Engineering at SEDNA says: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Dataloy to expand our shipping applications portfolio and continue to help teams across the shipping industry to reduce administrative noise, internal errors, and increase efficiency through our innovative and smart technology. At SEDNA, we’re continuously working to improve our offerings and evolve as a business. To do so, we look to integrate with some of the most in-demand maritime management tools, to ensure every actor in the shipping industry, especially vessel managers, can maximise productivity and workflow processes.”

Erik Loy, CEO and Founder of Dataloy says: “By integrating with SEDNA, we’re able to improve our customers’ return on digital innovation investments. Vessel managers, and more generally every actor in the shipping industry, are able to improve their time management, optimise performance and decrease errors. SEDNA’S ability to auto tag and organise messages by job or project, team, category, and people involved, will dramatically reduce time spent wading through emails for the necessary information, whilst minimising distractions and improving workflow.”

Brenda Stich, IT Manager at G2 Ocean, says: “At G2 Ocean we see the need to innovate and digitalize our systems and workflows. The collaboration between SEDNA and Dataloy has already improved the handling of our day-to-day voyage data. For example, most emails are auto-tagged with the appropriate Dataloy vessel and voyage number, allowing the users to identify relevant messages at a glance and save time manually tagging/archiving. SEDNA recently improved the accuracy of this auto-tagging, based on G2 Ocean’s requirements. Having partners that listen to our needs and provide solutions that we can trust allows us to be more agile and perform consistently for our customers.”

Source: SEDNA