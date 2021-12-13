Sefine Shipyard orders seawater coolers for RoPax ferry

Sefine Shipyard has awarded Norwegian company Hydroniq Coolers a contract to deliver a hull-integrated marine cooling system to a RoPax ferry the Turkish shipyard is building for Italian shipping company Siremar.

Under the contract, Hydroniq Coolers will supply its hull-integrated “Rack” seawater cooling system to the ferry. The Rack cooler is integrated in the hull below the main engine room of the vessel, where it reduces temperatures in the ship’s engines and other auxiliary systems through use of seawater, but without taking up valuable engine room space.

“This is actually a breakthrough for our hull-integrated seawater cooler in the RoPax vessel segment, which underlines the versatility of our system,” says Jan Inge Johannesen, sales manager at Hydroniq Coolers.

The hull-integrated solution has for a long time been a favoured solution for operators of wellboats, fishing vessels and offshore installation and support vessels. It is also increasingly being chosen on board other vessels due to the obvious space benefits it offers, plus it can easily maintained by the vessel crew on board the vessel.

Sefine Shipyard is building the RoPax ferry, which is newbuild number 54 at the yard, for Italian ferry operator Siremar.

Siremar operates the maritime connections between Sicily and its Isole Minori. The company operates in five areas: the Aeolian Islands with return connection service with Naples, the islands of Ustica and Pantelleria, the archipelagos of Egadi and of Pelagie.

The dual fuel RoPax ferry will be 110 metres long and 19.5 metres wide. She will have a capacity of 800 persons and 115 cars, and will be powered by LNG and batteries.

“The ferry has a strong environmental profile, which is a good fit for our Rack seawater cooler which is packed with fuel and energy saving solutions such as frequency operated seawater pumps which due to low pressure drop requires lower power consumption. Chilled water element reduces running time at the chilled-water compressors while heat recovery element makes it possible to use the surplus heat, further underlining the system’s energy efficiency,” adds Jan Inge Johannesen, sales manager at Hydroniq Coolers.

Hydroniq Coolers will manufacture and assemble the equipment at its headquarters outside Aalesund, Norway, and deliver it to Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in the first quarter 2022.

Hydroniq Coolers is owned by Norwegian investment company SMV Invest AS.

Source: Hydroniq Coolers