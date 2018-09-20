Sembcorp Marine, ABS and A*STAR’s Institute of High Performance Computing Team Up to Develop New Technologies in Offshore, Marine and Energy Sectors

With the growing relevance of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a sustainable alternative to oil and other fossil fuels, Sembcorp Marine, ABS and A*STAR’s Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC) are teaming up to develop new technologies, applications and capabilities in the offshore, marine and energy sectors that will advance the adoption of LNG as a globally preferred fuel.

Through this collaboration, the three organisations aim to make LNG more accessible, reliable and safer for industry and domestic consumption.

This morning at Sembcorp Marine Tanjong Kling Yard, the technology partners signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the following areas:

Development of Market-ready LNG Solutions

Sembcorp Marine and ABS will work on the approval and certification of Sembcorp Marine’s gas value chain solutions for small-scale LNG applications, such as LNG-battery hybrid tugs, LNG bunker vessels and LNG terminals.

To enhance these solutions further, Sembcorp Marine will tap the gas expertise and simulation capabilities of ABS and IHPC respectively.

Sembcorp Marine, ABS and IHPC will focus on offshore LNG processing, transfer and containment, and new applications of LNG as a sustainable fuel. Through various joint developmental projects, they also seek to augment the safety and reliability of LNG for offshore applications.

The technology partners will develop and conduct training and technical workshops through the Sembcorp Marine Academy to build and hone specialised knowledge and skill sets supporting the growth of LNG technology-related businesses.

Overall, the research collaboration will see the partners leveraging one another’s domain expertise, namely, Sembcorp Marine’s offshore, marine and energy value chain solutions; ABS’s LNG certification and experience in applying operational technology; and IHPC’s expertise in high performance computing, system modelling and advanced simulation.

Speaking at the MOU signing, Sembcorp Marine President & CEO Mr Wong Weng Sun said: “While the benefits of LNG as an environmentally sustainable and affordable fuel are conclusive, we can do much more in the offshore, marine and energy sectors to advance its adoption as a preferred fuel for global consumption. I am therefore excited that Sembcorp Marine is working with ABS and IHPC to spearhead the development of new gas technologies, applications and solutions that could expedite this outcome. I am also very pleased that our Tuas Boulevard Yard will be a test-bed for the various projects identified. We certainly have a lot to look forward to in this collaboration and I wish the technology partners a resounding success.”

“As a global leader in gas, ABS is collaborating with innovative companies and organisations such as Sembcorp Marine and IHPC, to support the delivery of technologies that minimise the environmental impact of shipping,” said Mr Tony Nassif, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Professor Tan Sze Wee, Executive Director of A*STAR’s Science and Engineering Research Council (SERC), said: “As Singapore’s leading public sector R&D agency, A*STAR is committed to supporting large local enterprises like Sembcorp Marine to innovate and develop new technologies and capabilities. By driving R&D that encourages the adoption of LNG as a sustainable fuel, Sembcorp Marine will continue to have a competitive advantage in the global economy. With ABS, a renowned international body, on board, this collaboration is an exciting one with the potential to transform the offshore, marine and energy sectors, both locally and abroad.”

More on the Sembcorp Marine-ABS-IHPC Joint Developmental Projects

These projects will cover four main areas:

LNG Processing;

LNG Transfer;

LNG Containment; and

Use of LNG as a Sustainable Fuel.

LNG Processing

LNG Processing typically involves liquefaction and regasification. When extracted from the field, natural gas is purified and liquefied through multiple compression and refrigeration cycles, and finally transported by large LNG tankers in a liquid state.

At the end-user – for example, a gas power plant – LNG is regasified as fuel for power generation. During the regasification process, a significant amount of cold waste energy is generated. The technology partners will explore efficient methods to recover, store and redistribute this energy for essential cooling or ventilation services.

LNG Transfer

In small-scale LNG distribution using LNG bunker vessels and near-shore LNG terminals, frequent LNG loading and offloading cause an increased generation of boil-off gas.

