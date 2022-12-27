SembMarine to hold EGM pertaining to proposed combination with Keppel O&M in January

Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine) says it intends to hold its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in December or January 2023. The EGM will be held to discuss the proposed combination with Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M).

“The company wishes to update that submissions have been made to the relevant authorities and the company continues to work towards convening the extraordinary general meeting as soon as possible,” says SembMarine in its Dec 23 statement.

However, the company expects the EGM to take place in January 2023.

On June 24, 2021, Keppel Corporation and SembMarine entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to combine Keppel Corp’s offshore & marine (O&M) arm and SembMarine.

Both companies entered into definitive agreements for the proposed combination on April 27.

Source: The Edge Singapore