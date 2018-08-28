Seminar on seafarers’ welfare to be held in Helsinki

‘Working in partnership, seeking practical solutions’ is the title of the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network’s (ISWAN) Seminar 2018 to be held in Helsinki on Friday 23 November 2018.

Hosted by the Finnish Seamen’s Service, the seminar will take place at in the conference hall at Helsinki University, and is a full-day event open to all individuals concerned with providing seafarers with the highest standard of port-based services and facilities.

The one-day seminar will explore the work of partnership in:

-Implementation of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006

-Removing obstacles to seafarers’ welfare

-Health and wellbeing of seafarers

-Supporting women in the maritime industry

-Abandonment

-Increasing the effectiveness of port welfare

The agenda is being finalised at the moment, but current speakers include:

-Per Gullestrup, Chair of ISWAN

-Tiina Tuurnala, MD of the Finnish Shipowners Association

-Kristiina Mukala, Ministerial Counselor / Occupational Health at The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health

-Natalie Shaw, Director of Employment Affairs, ICS

-Jason Zuidema, General Secretary of ICMA

-Chirag Bahri, Regional Representative of ISWAN, India

-Peter Tomlin, Chief Executive, UK MNWB

-Sampsa Sihvola, Managing Director, Finnish Seamen’s Service

-Heikki Karla, Finnish Seafarers Union and ITF Inspector

Roger Harris, Executive Director of ISWAN, said: ‘The programme will provide short presentations followed by Q&A and discussion on the topics. The speakers will invite debate on the issues raised, and we expect to hear from the audience in moderated discussions to get feedback on these important subjects. In Finland, the partnerships between government, unions and ship owners aim to deliver real improvement in health outcomes for seafarers. We hope to improve the quality and quantity of partnerships for the welfare of seafarers in future, and this seminar provides a great location for doing this.’

Source: ISWAN