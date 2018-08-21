Sentosa Ship Brokers Pte Ltd announces the acquisition of 2 senior brokers on the DPP and CPP desks

Sentosa Ship Brokers is pleased to announce the employment of 2 senior brokers on the DPP and CPP desks.

Steve Kim

Steve initially worked as a DPP charterer at GS Caltex for 4 years in Seoul and then moved over to ship broking, initially with McQuilling in New York and then Singapore where he later spent 7 at Island Shipbrokers before setting up the DPP department for Interport in Singapore. Steve is very well known throughout the DPP market globally and focusses primarily on Aframax and VLCC spot chartering as well as projects and sale and purchase on all sizes.

Mathias Haase

Mathias started his career with Torm in Copenhagen where he spent 5 years as an LR1 charterer before moving to London to join Navig8 where he spent the last 7 years, initially chartering MRs and then later moving to Dubai and subsequently Singapore, chartering LR1s and LR2s. Mathias brings a wealth of knowledge of the CPP market across all sectors and will focus on the Middle and Far East LR1 and LR2 spot markets.

Steve started with Sentosa today. Mathias will start towards the end of the year after fulfilling a 3 month notice period with his current employer.

About Sentosa Ship Brokers Pte Ltd Launched in 2018, Sentosa Ship Brokers is an independent ship broking house in Singapore focusing on the clean and dirty tanker markets. The company provides a full service offering to its clients that consist of oil majors, traders and ship owners. The team combines decades of international and extensive experience with brokers from Singapore, United Kingdom, Japan, Russia, Mexico, Korea and Denmark. Their offices are located at 25 Church Street, 03-03 Capital Square Three, Singapore, 049482.

Source: Sentosa Ship Brokers