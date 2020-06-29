Seoul to expand ties with Beijing, Tokyo in marine shipping amid pandemic

South Korea said Sunday it plans to bolster ties with neighboring countries in the field of marine shipping to overcome the pandemic-caused challenges, by utilizing smart technologies and promoting non-contact cooperation.

South Korea will take part in a virtual ministerial meeting for logistics slated for Monday, and plans to request China and Japan to bolster shipping industry ties to cope with the virus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

“South Korea, China, and Japan have been enjoying economic growth through specialization and cooperation, connected by marine logistics,” Oceans Minister Moon Seong-hyeok said in a statement.

“The three countries will continue to make efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, and maintain the steady flow of logistics down the road,” he added.

The country also aims to establish deeper ties with Beijing and Tokyo to utilize smart technologies to inspect ships while minimizing face-to-face contact, while promoting the development of self-driving vessels.

South Korea said earlier this month that it will spend 160 billion won (US$133 million) to launch a vessel capable of sailing with a minimal number of sailors by 2025.

The ministry plans to request China and Japan to provide discounts on port fees to support troubled passenger ferry operators in Northeast Asia as well.

Source: Yonhap