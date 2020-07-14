Serica Contract Completion for Rever Offshore

Rever Offshore, a leading subsea project delivery and execution provider to the offshore energy industry, has announced the recent completion of a contract awarded by Serica Energy.

This is the second campaign Rever has undertaken for the independent North Sea operator within a framework agreement which commenced in November 2018. The workscope, which took place in the North Sea’s Rhum field, was completed in late May.

Throughout the 14-day campaign, the company deployed the multi-purpose dive support and offshore construction vessel, the Rever Polaris, to carry out electrical diagnostics as part of a multi-year campaign of preventive maintenance on the subsea cable network. Subsequent testing took place via the Polaris and Serica’s Bruce platform.

Barry Macleod, Rever Offshore CEO, commented: “As we complete our second campaign for Serica Energy within the current framework agreement, so our knowledge and understanding of the client continues to grow.

“Completed on schedule and, most importantly, safely during these operationally challenging times, this complex IRM workscope is illustrative of the benefits an established client relationship can bring – and one which we look forward to building on in the future.”

This campaign represents one of several undertaken by Rever Offshore since the introduction of stringent social distancing measures, implemented during the global Covid-19 pandemic. The company has developed and adhered to strict protocol specific to the situation, working closely with its clients to ensure all staff remain safe, regardless of location.

Source: Rever Offshore