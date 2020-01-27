Serious injury on MV Barcarena

On Saturday, January 25th, the Chief Officer on MV Barcarena suffered serious injury during port stay in Bunbury (Australia). He has been transported to a hospital, and is currently under treatment. The seriousness of the injury is still not concluded.

All relevant parties, including next of kind, have been informed and followed up.

The cause of the accident is still not clear and a thorough accident investigation will be carried out.

This message will be updated as the situation is clarified.

Source: Klaveness