SERTICA live on the first pilot vessel at EURONAV

EURONAV has successfully converted the first vessel to SERTICA. Coming up next, is the entire EURONAV fleet consisting of more than 50 vessels. The roll-out is expected to be completed in four months.

EURONAV has offices in both Antwerp and Athens. The tanker vessels are managed from the Athens office whereas the FSO and VPLUS vessels are managed from Antwerp. It is therefore essential that SERTICA can be operated from both offices without any problems.

Rudi Vander Eyken, Group IT Manager at EURONAV says, “It is our ambition to be in greater control of our processes by creating an overview of the entire fleet in SERTICA. We follow an ambitious project plan and on top of this, we have just added six additional vessels acquired recently. However, converting to SERTICA on the first vessel has been very efficient, so I am confident that SERTICA is live on all vessels in 4 months as planned.”

As EURONAV is expanding and adding vessels on a regular basis, they need to control internal processes centrally. To align their processes, the tanker company is using the newly developed Master Data Management module. This module allows EURONAV to administrate data on jobs, spare parts, documentation and components.

Rasmus Hansen, Head of Projects at Logimatic says, “Administrating procurement of spare parts centrally, makes it possible for EURONAV to use one central item list for all vessels. With the full package of SERTICA fleet management system, EURONAV ensures easy reporting and efficient communication between the office and vessels.”

Maria Roussou, Technical Superintendent at EURONAV tells, “Today, the seafarers must comply with regulations, follow specific processes and deliver reports. To do this, they need a simple tool for reporting and for gathering all this data. Luckily, SERTICA is a user-friendly system, so the seafarers spend limited time on reporting and more time on performing their tasks.”

SERTICA is used across the maintenance, procurement and safety department, which creates a positive synergy at EURONAV. Compared to the previous system, many new features have been added, which means that the users need training to operate SERTICA optimally.

Maria Roussou says, “One thing is the training of the system, another is deciding internal processes and workflows. Sometimes the system needs to adjust to our processes and other times it may be more efficient if we adjust our procedures to the system.”

Hans Chr. Jensen, Head of Sales at Logimatic continues, “The fact that EURONAV is willing to change internal processes and listen to our ideas is extremely positive. This gives us the opportunity to share our 30 years of experience and make SERTICA an even more valuable tool. We experience EURONAV as a truly innovative and professional partner with an open mind and respect for deadlines – two key characteristics to successfully implement SERTICA.”

Source: EURONAV