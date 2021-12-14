Services, goods boost U.S. producer prices in November

U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in November as supply constraints persisted, leading to the biggest annual gain since the series was revamped 11 years ago, supporting views that inflation could remain uncomfortably high for sometime.

The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday, which also showed strong growth in underlying producer inflation, followed on the heels of news last week that annual consumer prices surged by the most since 1982 in November. Soaring inflation complicates President Joe Biden economic agenda, including a $1.75 trillion social policy and climate package stuck in the U.S. Congress.

Strong price pressures, together with a tightening labor market will likely see the Federal Reserve announcing that it will accelerate the tapering of its massive bond purchases when officials end a two-day meeting on Wednesday and potentially start raising interest rates sooner than previously anticipated.

“Price metrics have been running well above target for much longer than anticipated,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York. “These data support the Fed’s switch to a faster taper that will likely precede a quicker tightening of policy next year.”

The producer price index for final demand jumped 0.8% last month after advancing 0.6% in October. The broad-based increase in the PPI was led by a 0.7% rise in services, which followed a 0.2% gain in October. The acceleration in services reflected a 2.9% jump in prices for portfolio management.

There were also increases in prices for hotel and motel accommodation as well as airline fares and transportation of freight and mail. But prices for wholesale furnishings and bundled wired telecommunications access services fell.

Wholesale goods prices rose 1.2% after increasing 1.3% in October. Prices for iron and steel scrap rose 10.7%. There were also increases in wholesale gasoline and food prices. But prices for diesel fuel fell as did the cost of light motor trucks.

In the 12 months through November, the PPI shot up 9.6%. That was the largest gain since November 2010 and followed an 8.8% increase in October.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI climbing 0.5% on a monthly basis and surging 9.2% year-on-year.

The government reported last Friday that the consumer price index surged 6.4% in the 12 months through November, the biggest year-on-year rise since June 1982.

The COVID-19 pandemic has snarled supply chains, boosting prices of goods and services.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices increased 0.7%. The so-called core PPI gained 0.4% in October.

In the 12 months through November, the core PPI jumped 6.9%, the largest advance since 12-month data were first calculated in August 2014. That followed a 6.3% advance in October.

The Fed tracks the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, for its flexible 2% inflation target.

The core PCE price index surged 4.1% in the 12 months through October, the most since January 1991. Data for November will be released later this month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)