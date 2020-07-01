Set up industrial port project in southern Kuwait, says KPA

Kuwait Ports Authority has requested the allocation of the industrial port project in the southern part of the country.

In this regard, Director General of Kuwait Ports Authority, Sheikh Yusuf Al-Abdullah, explained the request is within the implementation of His Highness the Amir’s Vision to reduce dependence on oil revenues and to create development projects that will contribute to Kuwait’s domestic product to attract foreign investment, while employing and training Kuwaitis in the industrial field.

In this respect, Kuwait Ports Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with the Public Authority for Industry, being the authority responsible for the development, advancement and supervision of industrial activity.

The objective of the MoU is rooted in the desire of the two parties to consolidate, strengthen and develop their relationship in the field of industry, which requires the presence of a sea port that develops the national self-reliance in industrial production, and depends primarily on the presence of docks dedicated to the supply of raw products to directly contribute to industrial production.

Sheikh Yusuf also explained that the ports authority has contacted Kuwait municipality to allocate (the Kuwait Ports Authority’s site) as an industrial port according to the third structural plan and to define the site’s areas to enable the ports initiate planning, design and construction procedures. He added the ports authority has seven projects listed under the 2035 development plan projects, ready to be launched, had it not been for the delay of the necessary approvals from associate bodies related to the completion of State projects. He hopes to have more cooperation and expedition in the completion of the preliminary steps that precede the implementation of projects in the State.

Meanwhile , Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) has extended the date for submission of technical and financial offers to provide consultancy services for the two projects of North Zour power plant (second and third phases) and Khairan power plant (first phase) until July 23.

In a press statement, it affirmed that the reason for extending the date for receiving offers is due to the current conditions the country is going through as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to the disruption of work in Kuwait and many countries around the world. It is worth mentioning that the second and third phases of North Zour power plant is expected to produce 2,700 megawatts of power and 165 million gallons of water per day. On the other hand, the first phase of the Khairan power plant is expected to produce 1,800 megawatts of power and 125 million gallons of water per day.

Source: Arab Times