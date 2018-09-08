Setback in world trade after strong July data

After a strong gauge in July, the new data show a negative trend. The sharpest slowdown is expected for emerging markets, which are most exposed to any impact from rising trade tensions. In September, a major setback in exports is expected in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, India, and Brazil.

Drop after record high

The gKNi World Trade Indicator powered by LogIndex — the data company of Kuehne + Nagel Group — stood at 139.7 (+7.5% YoY) at the end of August, -1.3% compared to the previous month. The drop in August is turning out to be the largest monthly contraction reported in 2018. The prospect of escalating ‘trade wars’ remains on investors’ minds as recent survey data from Bank of America has shown: pressures on the institutional set-up behind the current global trade order continues to be viewed as the biggest tail-risk for the world economy.

Emerging markets are suffering

While the advanced economies are experiencing a steady trend, Japan and emerging markets have lost considerable momentum. This trend will continue in September according to LogIndex forecasts. Foreign trade will reach negative territory in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan (YoY). In particular, exports are expected to fall strongly in South Korea (-11.8%), Japan (-10.2%), India (-9.8%), Taiwan (-8.0%), and Brazil (-4.8%). Also Chinese export growth YoY will likely slow down from 12.2% in July to 7.0% in August and 4.5% in September.

Industrial production at 38m low

The trend is in line with the latest manufacturing output forecasts: In September, the global industrial production will reach the lowest monthly increase since July 2015, according to LogIndex AG.

World trade is cooling off recently and the downturn will likely accelerate in September. This is shown by the data of Global Kuehne + Nagel Indicators (gKNi). It seems that the trade disputes are beginning to hit the real economy. Exports of the emerging markets are shrinking at a higher pace. – As for August, over 70% of the economies are experiencing a decreasing dynamic with declining year-on-year rates. The picture has changed completely since July, when the majority of countries were on an upward trend again.

Source: LogIndex AG – Data Company of Kuehne + Nagel Group