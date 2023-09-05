Setting A New Compass: Embracing The Ship Recycling Revolution

The entry into force of the Hong Kong Convention in 2025 marks a pivotal step by nations to ensure the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships. In the race to safeguarding a sustainable planet, the common international standard in ship recycling is also setting a new direction in which all stakeholders engage in the maritime circular economy.

To better understand the role of the Hong Kong Convention in facilitating these revolutionary changes, the Royal Belgian Shipowners’ Association (RBSA) and BIMCO are organising a panel discussion on the issue during the EU Shipping Summit.

Venue: Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium

Date and Time: Tuesday 19 September 2023, 14:30 – 15:30

Speakers include

Mr Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India

Mrs Christelle Rousseau, Directorate-General for Environment, European Commission

Mrs Elin Saltkjel, Head of Technical and HSEQ, Grieg Green

Mr Walton Pantland, Director, Organizing and Campaigns and Shipbuilding and Shipbreaking, IndustriALL Global Union

Mrs Christine Korme, Communications Director, Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (Moderator)

As space is limited, please register at your earliest convenience on the website of the European Shipping Summit 2023: europeanshippingsummit.eu

Source: Royal Belgian Shipowners’ Association