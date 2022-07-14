Seven Ports in the running for the ESPO award 2022

Seven ports have submitted a project for the ESPO Award 2022. Port of Tallinn (Estonia), Port of Turku (Finland), Central Adriatic Ports Authority – Port of Ancona (Italy), Port Network Authority of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea – Port of Roma (Italy), Ports of Stockholm (Sweden), Port Authority of Barcelona (Spain) and Port Authority of Ceuta (Spain), in alphabetical order by country, are all in the running for this year’s Award.

The theme of this 14th edition of the ESPO Award on Social Integration of Ports focuses on the “Role of maritime passenger transport in enhancing the city connectivity and bringing added value to the local community”.

The ESPO Award 2022 will go to the port managing body which has developed a series of initiatives and/or a strategy in collaboration with the different stakeholders and the city to enhance the maritime passenger links and the connectivity within the city or with other cities and regions of Europe, be it for its own citizens or for allowing visitors from all over the world to visit and discover the city and bring added value to the local community. The role of the port in enhancing the connectivity through a smooth and friendly passage through the port in and out of the city, as well as efforts of the port to give visitors a first good impression of the city or region are important criteria. Environmental and social sustainability of the project or strategy will be a prerequisite for winning the ESPO Award 2022.

The ESPO Award winning port will be selected by an independent jury of international experts, under the Chairmanship of Dimitrios Theologitis, former Head of Unit of Ports and Inland Navigation in DG MOVE at the European Commission. The winner will be announced at the ESPO Award Ceremony and Dinner taking place on 8 November in Brussels.

Source: ESPO