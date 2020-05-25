Seven U.S. LNG cargoes heading for China in May, highest since Jan 2018

Seven liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes that loaded from the United States are expected to be delivered into China in May, the highest number of cargoes for this route since January 2018, shiptracking data from Refinitiv and Kpler showed.

In April, only three U.S. LNG cargoes were shipped to China, the data also showed.

Four of the cargoes for May have already discharged their load into terminals in Jiangsu and Guangdong, one is currently discharging at Tianjin, and two others are on their way to Hainan and Tianjin, Refinitiv data showed.

The trade route between both countries for LNG resumed in April after stopping for more than a year from March 2019 due to a long-standing trade war in which China raised tariffs on LNG imports from the United States to 25%.

Beijing started granting tax waivers to LNG importers, sources have told Reuters, adding that the tariff has dropped to zero, although a separate value-added tax of 10% still applies.

China announced in February that it would grant exemptions on retaliatory duties imposed against 696 U.S. goods after both sides reached a Phase 1 trade deal that took effect on Feb. 14.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Tom Hogue)