SevenCs Launches Updated S-100 Data Management System

SevenCs has released a new version of its S-100 Data Management System (SDMS). The SDMS is the only solution on the market that delivers workflow-management of the chart validation process and is the only solution that supports S-100 data authentication. For Hydrographic Offices, this improves efficient quality assurance and fulfills the new industry-wide S-100 compliance requirements.

S-100 is a comprehensive framework developed by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) to support the development and implementation of digital hydrographic data products and services. It is designed to be more flexible and extensible than its predecessor, the S-57 standard, and can accommodate a wide range of hydrographic, maritime, and other geographic data types.

Scalability and Efficiency Through Modularity

SDMS facilitates predefined modular workflows to ensure S-57 and S-100 management consistency with IHO standards and individual Hydrographic Office requirements. The scalability and modular design of the SDMS also means that extensions can be built to meet the industry’s evolving needs.

“Our team builds proven digital solutions that meet the needs of Hydrographic Offices and the maritime industry,” said Friedhelm Moggert-Kägeler, Solutions Director Maritime Spatial Data of SevenCs. “With the launch of the S-100 Data Management System, we are not only enhancing the efficiency of the industry’s changing data framework, but also ensuring our clients remain compliant. The SDMS’s modularity and advanced features position it as a vital tool for any organization working with S-57 and S-100 datasets.”

S-100 Data Management System (SDMS) New Features:

The SDMS introduces a suite of advanced features aimed at streamlining data management:

· Advanced dataset filtering and bulk processing

· Interaction with 7Cs Analyzer Service API

· Integration of Caris Composer for S-57/S-101 native editing and data fixing

· S-100 dataset authentication (digital signatures) and creation of S-100 exchange sets

· Handling of keys and IHO certificates used for authentication of S-100 datasets (S-100 Part 15)

· Management of S-100 Discovery Metadata

· API for integration of SDMS processes in third-party workflows

· S-100 conversion workflows

· Conversion completeness checks

