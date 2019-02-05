Severstal remains focused on exports as Russian steel demand weak

Russian steelmaking and mining company Severstal continues to try to offset “some signs of local demand softening” seen this year with steel exports to take advantage of higher prices, the company said in its earnings report on Tuesday.

“Although domestic steel demand is moderating, we expect the world steel demand to remain at good levels in 2019, based on a strong global economy and continued limits on steel production and economic incentives in China,” CEO Alexander Shevelev said.

This year international steel prices should be supported by China’s environmental policy and production restrictions. “Global demand for steel and raw materials is expected to remain at good levels,” the company said.

But slowdown in the construction sector, the risk of trade wars and the slowdown in the Turkish economy caused a fall in steel prices on both the domestic and export markets during the fourth quarter of 2018. Lower prices were only partially offset by higher sales volumes, which explained why the quarter-on-quarter increase in Q4 revenues was just 1.1% to $2.085 billion.

Full-year revenues totaled $8.58 billion, up 9.3% on 2017, owing to the generally favorable pricing environment despite it deteriorating in the last quarter.

Its Q4 EBITDA grew 3.4% on the quarter, to $794 million. Its full year EBITDA jumped 21.9% on year to $3.14 billion, driven by higher revenues. Severstal holds an upbeat 2019 outlook setting itself a goal of 10-15% increase in EBITDA.

