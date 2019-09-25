SFL – Delivery of VLCC with 5-year charter

SFL Corporation Ltd., (NYSE: SFL) (“SFL” or the “Company”) announces that it has taken delivery of the VLCC “Hunter Atla” today. The vessel is the first of three vessels in a transaction announced in September which added more than $100 million to SFL’s fixed-rate charter backlog. Upon delivery, the vessel commenced a 5-year bareboat charter to an affiliate of Hunter Group ASA. Delivery of remaining vessels is expected within the next two months.

Furthermore, we are pleased to share a recent interview by DNB Markets with Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, focusing on how SFL has managed to navigate volatile shipping markets, while maintaining profitability for more than 15 years.

