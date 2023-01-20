SFL – Successful placement of 4-year sustainability-linked bonds

SFL Corporation Ltd. successfully placed USD 150 million senior unsecured sustainability-linked bonds due 1 February 2027. The bonds will pay a coupon of 8.875% per annum and be issued at a price of 99.58%, the net proceeds will be used to refinance existing bonds and for general corporate purposes. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Arctic Securities and DNB Markets acted as Joint Bookrunners, and SEB acted as Joint Lead Manager in the placement of the bond issue. SMBC Nikko, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Sparebank1 Markets acted as Co-managers.

Source: SFL Corporation