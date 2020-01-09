SFL: Successful placement of NOK 600 million bond due 2025

Recent News

  

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (the “Company”) today announces that it has successfully placed NOK 600 million NIBOR + 4.40% senior unsecured bonds due January 2025. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The net proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

DNB Markets, Nordea, SEB, Arctic Securities and Danske Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers for the issuance.


Source: Ship Finance International

