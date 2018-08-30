SFL – Successful Placing of NOK Denominated Bonds due 2023

Recent News

  

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) (the “Company”) today announces that it has successfully placed NOK 600 million NIBOR+4.75% senior unsecured bonds due September 2023. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The net proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purposes.

Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as Joint Lead Managers for the issuance.


Source: Ship Finance International

