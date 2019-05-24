Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / SFL – Successful placing of NOK denominated bonds due 2024

SFL – Successful placing of NOK denominated bonds due 2024

in International Shipping News 24/05/2019

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) (the “Company”) today announces that it has successfully placed NOK 700 million NIBOR + 4.60% senior unsecured bonds due June 2024. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The net proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

DNB Markets, Nordea, SEB, Arctic Securities and Danske Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers for the issuance.


Source: Ship Finance International

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software