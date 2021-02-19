SG-STAR Fund Taskforce (SFTF) develops CrewSafe audit program

The SG-STAR Fund is the first global tripartite initiative bringing together like-minded international partners from the industry, unions and government to facilitate safe crew changes. The fund, based in Singapore, will be disbursed for use upstream in countries such as Philippines and India where a high majority of seafarers come from.

SFTF have developed a CrewSafe audit program that endeavors to assist crew source nations to bring a higher level of confidence and quality control checks into crew change processes such as quarantine/holding, medical and swabbing facilities. The SFTF will then make known these facilities if the processes & facilities meet the requirements for proper and tight practices in the entire operational process.

The processes at the following facilities have been verified as CrewSafe:

Holding Facilities

1. ITF/IMEC-St. Giles Makati Hotel

2. Norwegian Shipowners’ Association (NSA) / Norwegian Training Centre (NTC) – Manila Marriott Hotel

3. NYK-Bayleaf Hotel – Manila

4. V-Ships-Red Planet ASEANA – Manila

5. Hong Lam-Hotel 89 – Batam

6. NYK-Bellevue Hotel – Manila

Medical/Testing Facilities

1. AMOSUP ‘Seamen’s Hospital Molecular & PCR Laboratory – Manila

2. FHG-Aventus Medical Centre – Manila

Companies who are interested to get their facilities CrewSafe audited, or for more information on CrewSafe can approach the SG-STAR Fund at the contacts available on the right.

More information on the SG-STAR Fund is available for download on the right.

The club would like to thank Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) for this information.

Source: The Standard Club