SGS Search signs contract with NautilusLog to digitize the IHM reporting on at least 500 vessels

The award-winning smartphone application helps SGS to “bag and tag” hazardous materials and to meet upcoming regulations.

As of 31st December 2020, all European Flagged, or European sailing vessels from >500 GT are mandatory to carry an Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) report on board. Across the world, around 56,000 ships fall within these new EU-Ship Recycling Regulations. IHM expert resources are expected to become a scarcity, with 30,000 to 40,000 ships being affected. At this point, most ship owners are aware of the requirements they will need to meet in the future. Nevertheless, only a small number have already sorted their paperwork. One of the early adopters is NautilusLog GmbH. Over the coming year, SGS will be providing its members’ ships with an IHM-report in accordance with an efficient organized schedule. Wouter Hagens, IHM expert at SGS, commented, „the awardwinning smartphone application and NFC tags of NautilusLog allow us to bag and tag the hazardous materials, making it more efficient and cost effective. Thanks to innovative technology, reports can be generated within seconds and with no margin of errors.”

An Inventory of Hazardous Materials provides information on the hazardous materials on board a ship. The report indicates which materials (such us PCBs, asbestos, radioactive substances and hexavalent chromium) are present, where they are stored and the volume carried. The IHM report is a dynamic document and covers the full life cycle of a ship. The report is updated from the ship’s construction and throughout its active service life, until it is finally decommissioned and dismantled.

SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world. SGS activities, connected to the maritime industry, are steered from The Netherlands. On 28th August 2019, NautilusLog signed a contract with SGS Search to govern the utilization of the IHM Reporting Use Case on at least 500 vessels. “We are happy to announce that NautilusLog will be used on hundreds of vessels to conduct IHM surveys. As we have tested the system since February, we got prove that the innovative smartphone application is easy to use and an agile solution that helps us to ensure highest quality standards”, says Wouter Hagens.

Otto Klemke, Ingo Klemke and Sven Hamer founded NautilusLog to replace the paperwork and innovate the shipping industry. The smartphone application and desktop solution generate reports, connect different stakeholders to enable new business processes and it can also be connected with existing operation systems onboard. Several awards – such as Hamburg Innovation Award, Blue Pitch Award, Marine Money Accelerator and others – represent the positive market feedback. „We are very excited about the global partnership with SGS. Our innovative smartphone application allows the SGS hazmat experts to generate reports within seconds and with no margins of errors. Their valuable feedback will help us to further improve our product and to innovate the shipping industry”, declares Otto Klemke, co-founder of NautilusLog.

Source: Nautilus Log