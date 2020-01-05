SGX Bulks Monthly Report

Iron Ore cleared 139.1 mil MT in December 2019, down 1% month-on-month and up 29% year-on-year. Prices of benchmark 62% Fe returned a positive 5.4% in the month as the US-China trade talks made good progress. Total open interest averaged 171.1 mil MT over the month, down 8% month-on-month. The rolling out of the SGX Titan OTC Pro, a broker assisted platform, for the iron ore market in January 2020 is expected to consolidate scattered OTC orders, bring greater price transparency and add liquidity to the marketplace.

Coking Coal volume totalled 1.29 mil MT in December 2019, up 74% month-on-month, and the highest monthly total for nearly two years (since January 2018). Total open interest averaged 2.62 mil MT over the month, a slight decline of 1% compared to the previous month. Physical activity was extremely active over the month, and together with positioning ahead of the cyclone season, the paper market finished the year on a volume high.

Freight cleared a total of 55,768 contracts in December 2019, typically a seasonal low period of the year, down 29% month-on-month. Average open interest for the month was 226,241 contracts, down slightly by 2.5% month-on-month. C5TC prices continued to decline on weak capesize demand, with its second contract month prices dipping from $18,000/day level at the beginning of the month, to $11,000/day level at the end of the month. Panamax market on the other hand was more robust, with P4TC prices ranging within a tighter band of $10,000/day to $8,500/day.

Source: SGX