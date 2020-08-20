SGX iron ore rises as spot prices scale over 6-1/2-year peak; Dalian slips

Singapore iron ore futures extended gains for a fifth straight session on Thursday, as spot prices of China-bound cargoes of the steelmaking ingredient hit their highest since January 2014 on strong demand, while Dalian contracts snapped a five-day rally.

Iron ore’s front-month September contract on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.4% to $124.83 a tonne in early trade.

However, the most-traded iron ore for January 2021 delivery on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.5% at 856 yuan ($123.63) a tonne by 0243 GMT.

Portside and seaborne iron ore prices headed towards $130 a tonne this week, hitting levels that may begin to hurt steel margins in China, the world’s top metals producer and consumer.

Chinese steelmakers are now struggling to lift prices of finished products at the same pace as the uptrend in the cost of raw materials, Mysteel consultancy reported, citing mill sources.

“Prices of iron ore have met our short-term target of $120/mt and we now revise this higher again to $130/mt,” said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

China’s steel mills continued to ramp up output, hopeful that domestic demand particularly for construction material rebar would remain strong driven by increased government spending on infrastructure.

“China’s demand is now clearly evident, with crude steel production at a record high of 93.36 (million tonnes in July) and steel rebar prices exceeding 4000 RMB/mt for the first time in a year last week,” Lee wrote in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark 62% iron ore’s spot price soared to $126.50 a tonne on Wednesday, based on data tracked by SteelHome consultancy. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

* Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.3% in early trade, while hot-rolled coil was up 0.1%. Stainless steel slipped 0.6%

* Dalian coking coal jumped 2.8% but coke dropped 0.6%.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Rashmi Aich)