SHAKA 2 service – 2nd vessel operated by CMA CGM

CMA CGM Group is proud to announce that we will now operate 2 out of 9 vessels on the SHAKA 2 service, jointly with our fellow partner.

In addition to “CMA CGM DON PASCUALE”, CMA CGM will phase-in “CMA CGM LA SCALA”, with a nominal capacity of 8,500 TEU.

M/V “CMA CGM LA SCALA” voyage 0SSD5W1MA ETA Shanghai September 30th, 2022, ETA Durban October 29th, 2022

Current rotation will remain unchanged: Shanghai – Ningbo – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Louis – Durban – Tanjung Pelepas – Hong Kong – Shanghai

Sorce: CMA CGM