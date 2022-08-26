SHAKA 2 service – 2nd vessel operated by CMA CGM

Recent News

  

CMA CGM Group is proud to announce that we will now operate 2 out of 9 vessels on the SHAKA 2 service, jointly with our fellow partner.

In addition to “CMA CGM DON PASCUALE”, CMA CGM will phase-in “CMA CGM LA SCALA”, with a nominal capacity of 8,500 TEU.

M/V “CMA CGM LA SCALA” voyage 0SSD5W1MA ETA Shanghai September 30th, 2022, ETA Durban October 29th, 2022

Current rotation will remain unchanged: Shanghai – Ningbo – Tanjung Pelepas – Port Louis – Durban – Tanjung Pelepas – Hong Kong – Shanghai
Sorce: CMA CGM

