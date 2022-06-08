Shandong Port Group releases China’s first emissions inventory for ports

Shandong Port Group (SPG) released the nation’s first emissions inventory among China’s ports, aiming to support the country’s carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.

The emissions inventory was released on Sunday, according to SPG’s official Wechat account, marking SPG’s start of a new chapter of systematic assessment, precise policy implementation and carbon reduction as another milestone in constructing the world’s leading smart and green ports.

SPG has taken the lead in China in releasing its 2020 emissions inventory for air pollutants and greenhouse gases after trials were implemented in ports in Qingdao, Rizhao, and Yantai in East China’s Shandong Province, according to SPG.

The emissions inventory treats various transport vehicles and working machinery in the port as a source of emissions and calculates the amount of air pollutants and greenhouse gases generated by each source to determine the emission profile of each port. The emissions inventory will assist SPG to implement targeted measures to reduce pollution and emissions over the longer term.

The emissions inventory is an important decision-making tool for emission reduction that has proven to be effective internationally as the port of Los Angeles and the port of Long Beach have used similar measures. The ongoing progress made for creating emissions inventories has provided technical support to effectively assess emission reduction measures across the two ports, and will continuously improve actions for emission reductions to help achieve emission reduction targets.

In June 2021, SPG also released the nation’s first 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for China’s port sector in order to accelerate the group’s green transformation and construct international leading smart and green ports, people.cn reported.

Source: Global Times