Shanghai aluminium hits 3-1/2-month peak on supply woes, demand hopes

Aluminium prices in China jumped 3% on Monday to scale a 3-1/2-month high, following a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as the market was bolstered by supply concerns and expectations of a pick-up in demand in the top metals consumer.

The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 ended daytime trading up 3% at 22,290 yuan ($3,506.15) a tonne. Earlier in the session, the contract touched 22,335 yuan, a peak since Oct. 22.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 1.7% at $3,125 a tonne, as of 0720 GMT, having earlier hit a peak since Oct. 19.

“Prices should stay supported above the $3,000 level in the medium term due to production cuts in Europe and high electricity prices, while the threat of sanctions on Russia also loom,” a Singapore-based trader said.

The intensifying tensions at the Ukraine border have prompted the United States and its allies to threaten extensive economic sanctions against Russia, a major aluminium producer.

Another trader said sentiment in the market was also buoyed by expectations of a rise in consumption after the Chinese New Year holidays.

LME warehouse inventories MALSTX-TOTAL were at 775,475 tonnes, their lowest level since February 2007.

Stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange AL-STX-SGH were last at 266,906 tonnes, their lowest level since last October.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $9,801 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 was up 0.4% at $23,090, lead CMPB3 rose 0.8% to $2,204, zinc CMZN3 was flat at $3,613, while tin CMSN3 was down 0.1% at $43,000.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 was flat at 70,430 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 3.3% to 170,470 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.8% to 25,075 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was down 3% at 14,820 yuan and tin SSNcv1 gained 2.3% to 332,000 yuan.

* Inventories of nickel in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses NI-STX-SGH were at a record low of 2,975 tonnes. Stocks in LME-registered warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL were at 87,504 tonnes, its lowest level in more than two years.

* Authorities in aluminium hub of Baise city in the Guangxi region of southwestern China enforced curbs that are among the toughest in the nation’s tool-box to fight rising local COVID-19 infections.

* China’s National Development and Reform Commission said on Saturday China has many policy tools in reserve to keep economic growth stable and also signalled accelerating the construction of new infrastructure, according to China Daily.

* MMG Ltd 1208.HK said on Monday that production at its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru may stop by Feb. 20 after a local community blocked again a road used by the miner.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)