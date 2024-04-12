Shanghai aluminium hits two-year high, set for 7th weekly gain

Shanghai aluminium rose on Friday to its highest in nearly two years, as funds pumped money into commodities including metals to hedge against rising inflation.

The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 was up 1.6% at 20,730 yuan ($2,864.64) a metric ton as of 0539 GMT.

The contract hit 20,740 yuan earlier in the session, the highest since April 2022, and was set for a seventh straight weekly gain.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMAL3 advanced 1.1% to $2,482 a ton and was set for a fifth straight weekly gain.

U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in March, raising the need for funds to get hold of hard assets.

LME zinc CMZN3 climbed 2.1% to $2,817 a ton. It hit the highest since April last year at $2,823.50 earlier in the session.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 was set for a ninth straight daily gain, up 1.7% at 23,030 yuan. The contract was up 8.4% on a weekly basis, on track for its biggest weekly gain since October 2021.

LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.9% to $9,424.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.4% to $17,880 and lead CMPB3 increased 1% to $2,165.

SHFE copper SCFcv1 was up 0.6% at 76,670 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.1% at 16,740 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.2% to 138,260 yuan.

Tin prices were supported by uncertainty over supply from major producer Myanmar, where tin mining in a major producing region remains suspended.

LME tin CMSN3 was up 11.4% on a weekly basis at $32,065, set for the biggest weekly gain since January 2023. SHFE tin has risen 10.1% so far this week, on track for the best week since April last year.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany HICP Final YY March

0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Feb

0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Feb

0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM Feb

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY March

1230 US Import Prices YY March

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim April

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)