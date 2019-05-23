Shanghai base metals slide in trade war selloff

Shanghai copper and zinc slid to multi-month lows on Thursday as the China base metals complex tracked a broad selloff in London overnight amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions, while President Xi Jinping warned of difficult times ahead.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 1.8% to 46,570 yuan ($6,738) a tonne, the lowest since Jan. 15, and stood at 46,580 yuan as of 0213 GMT. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell for a fifth day, sliding as much as 0.5% to $5,896 the lowest since Jan. 24

* SPECS: Speculators’ net short in LME copper has expanded to 6.2% of open contracts, the most since October, brokers Marex Spectron said. After the drop below $6,000 a tonne, “speculative financial investors, who have remained loyal to copper on the LME in the past two weeks, are now likely to withdraw,” Commerzbank said on Wednesday.

* COPPER: Chinese miner MMG Ltd’s operations at its Las Bambas mine, one of Peru’s largest copper producers, have not been disrupted and talks with an indigenous Peruvian community are ongoing, the miner said on Wednesday.

* AURUBIS: Aurubis, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, has agreed to buy Belgian-Spanish recycling company Metallo Group for 380 million euros ($424 million) as part of an acquisition-led shift into other metals.

* OTHER METALS: Zinc, used to galvanise steel, fell as much as 1.5% in Shanghai to 20,290 yuan a tonne, the lowest since Feb. 15. Shanghai nickel was down 0.9% at 96,760 yuan a tonne.

* NICKEL: The global nickel market deficit widened to 12,500 tonnes in March from a revised shortfall of 1,000 tonnes the previous month, the International Nickel Study Group said

* DATA: China, the world’s top metals consumer, is due to report final trade data for April, including scrap metal and alumina import figures, later on Thursday.

* EXPLAINER: China’s rare earth supplies could be a vital bargaining chip in the U.S. trade war.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were stuck in the red amid worries the Sino-U.S. trade conflict was fast morphing into a technology cold war.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)) 0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA Q1 0600 Germany GDP Detailed YY NSA Q1 0645 France Business Climate Mfg May 0715 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI May 0730 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI May 0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New May 0800 EU Markit Mfg Flash PMI May 0800 EU Markit Serv Flash PMI May 0800 EU Markit Comp Flash PMI May 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1400 US New Home Sales Units April PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0213 GMT Three month LME copper 5897 Most active ShFE copper 46570 Three month LME aluminium 1779.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14120 Three month LME zinc 2542 Most active ShFE zinc 20300 Three month LME lead 1810.5 Most active ShFE lead 16175 Three month LME nickel 11920 Most active ShFE nickel 96740 Three month LME tin 19320 Most active ShFE tin 144250 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 495.62 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 169.21 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 4.09 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1538.37 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1646.92

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)