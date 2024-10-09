Shanghai copper dips for second day as China’s stimulus disappoints

Copper prices in Shanghai stumbled for a second straight sessionon Wednesday as China’s stimulus measuresfailed to alleviate concerns surrounding the top metals consumer’s economic recovery.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 closed 0.8% lower at 77,560 yuan ($10,981.95) a metric ton.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.1% to$9,750 per metric ton by 0707 GMT, lingering near a two-week low hit in the previous session.

“Copper prices could fall further from current levels if we don’t get any more concrete information from China,” said Kelvin Wong, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

The country,which is one of the world’s major consumers of base metals, said it wasconfident about achieving its full-year growth target on Tuesday. But a failure to detail new or significantmeasures sparked concerns about Beijing’s commitment to pull the economy out of its current slump.

China’s finance ministry is scheduled to hold a news conference on fiscal policy on Saturday.

BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions,expects copper prices to rise in the coming months, supported by the likelihood of additional China stimulus measures and the Federal Reserve policy easing cycle. However, it flagged downside risks to prices, primarily due to a stronger dollar.

Rate cuts usually help spur economic activity and an increase in the consumption of metals. A stronger dollar, makes greenback-prices commodities less appealing to other currency holders.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.9% to$2,548.5, its lowest level since Sept. 26.

LME nickel CMNI3 slipped 0.5% to $17,695 a ton, lead CMPB3 dipped 1.1% to $2,081, while zinc CMZN3 fell 1.1% to $3,057 and tin CMSN3 lost 0.5% to $32,705.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.9% to 20,500 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 declined 0.3% to 135,080 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 2.1% to 25,040 yuan, lead SPBcv1 lost 1.3% to 16,745 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 fell 1.5% to 264,280 yuan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Sonia Cheema)