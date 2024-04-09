Shanghai copper hits all-time high on prospects of tigher supply

Shanghai copper hit a record high on Tuesday, and prices in London hovered near their highest in 14 months, supported by positive factory data, and expectations of rate cuts and reduced output.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 eased by 0.3% to $9,385.50 per metric ton by 0844 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 closed up 0.9% at 75,960 yuan ($10,500.41) a ton.

Earlier in the session, SHFE copper traded as high as 76,700 yuan a ton, the highest on record, tracking overnight gains in London where the copper contract climbed to the highest in 14 months at $9,484.50 a ton in the previous session.

Funds’ appetite for metals has increased following better-than-expected manufacturing data in major economies, including top consumer China, as well as expectations of rate cuts in the United States and Europe.

Copper has also strengthened on the prospect of output cuts in China where smelters struggled with reduced raw material supply.

“We see (copper) prices trending higher to average $10,000 a ton by Q4 2024 and $12,000 a ton in 2026 in our base case,” Citi analysts said in a note.

They added the price rally could extend to take copper to $9,700 within three months.

However, physical demand for copper lagged.

The Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN was last seen at $42.50 a ton, hovering around the lowest since August last year, indicating weaker demand to import copper into China.

The LME cash copper contract on Monday was traded at a $129.99 a ton discount to the three-month contract, the biggest discount since at least 1982, which also pointed to a weak physical demand.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.7% to $2,444.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.5% to $17,945, zinc CMZN3 lost 0.2% to $2,145.50, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.1% at $2,145.50 and tin CMSN3 jumped 1.9% to $30,400.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.3% at 20,205 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.9% to 137,090 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 0.7% to 21,840 yuan, tin SSNcv1 rose 1.8% to 237,820 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.1% to 16,595 yuan.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala, Sohini Goswami and Barbara Lewis)