Shanghai crude oil futures close flat

Crude oil futures closed flat Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for August 2020 delivery closed at 298.9 yuan (about 42.65 U.S. dollars) a barrel.

The total trading volume for 13 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 119,039 lots, with a turnover of about 36.4 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

