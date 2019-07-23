Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for September delivery was up 7.5 yuan (about 1.09 U.S. dollars) to close at 436.8 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 8 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 225,270 lots, with a turnover of about 97.69 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, on March 26 last year.

Source: Xinhua