Recent News

  
Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

in Oil & Companies News 10/09/2019

Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for November delivery was up 10.1 yuan (about 1.43 U.S. dollars) to close at 447.2 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 236,492 lots, with a turnover of about 106.15 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, on March 26 last year.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software