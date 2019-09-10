Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for November delivery was up 10.1 yuan (about 1.43 U.S. dollars) to close at 447.2 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 10 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 236,492 lots, with a turnover of about 106.15 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, on March 26 last year.

