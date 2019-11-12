Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for December delivery was up 5.1 yuan (about 73 U.S. cents) to close at 457.2 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 9 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 171,044 lots, with a turnover of about 77.9 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

