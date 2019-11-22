Recent News

  

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

in Oil & Companies News 22/11/2019

Crude oil futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for January 2020 delivery was up 9.8 yuan (about 1.39 U.S. dollars) to close at 458.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 11 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 177,404 lots, with a turnover of about 80.99 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.
Source: China.org

