Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for June delivery was up 11.9 yuan (about 1.68 U.S. dollars) to close at 246.4 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 19 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 218,525 lots, with a turnover of about 58.5 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Source: Xinhua