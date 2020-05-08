Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for June delivery was up 2.3 yuan (about 32 U.S. cents) to close at 248.6 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 18 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 406,002 lots, with a turnover of about 105.37 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

