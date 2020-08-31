Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Crude oil futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for October 2020 delivery was up 4.4 yuan (about 64 U.S. cents) to close at 298 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 11 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 102,262 lots, with a turnover of about 30.84 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Source: Xinhua