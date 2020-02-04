Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for March delivery was down 18 yuan (about 2.58 U.S. dollars) to close at 397.5 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 19 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 45,192 lots, with a turnover of about 17.89 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

