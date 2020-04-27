Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Crude oil futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for June delivery was down 16.6 yuan (about 2.35 U.S. dollars) to close at 215.2 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 20 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 329,901 lots, with a turnover of 76.85 billion yuan.

China launched the crude oil futures trading, which is open to overseas investment, in March 2018.

Source: Xinhua